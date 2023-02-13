Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant

Campus police in January acknowledged an investigation of possible computer crimes at the Schembechler Hall football building. The investigation is ongoing, deputy chief Melissa Overton said.

When Michigan announced Weiss' firing, athletic director Warde Manuel said only that it was related to a “review of university policies.”

Weiss could not be reached for comment Monday. He had praised Michigan on Twitter when he was dismissed.

“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love," he said.

Weiss was on coach Jim Harbaugh's staff for two seasons after working for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads