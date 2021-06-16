Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

Democrats said the legislation, which is opposed by clerks and voting-rights advocates, would impose a “poll tax” and suppress the vote by making it harder to participate. They also raised concerns about identity theft. The bills seek to address nonexistent problems amid former President Donald Trump's false claims that he won, they said.

“Trump lied. You believe the big lie. Now you want to change the rules because you realize the demographics of America are changing and your base it out of control," said Sen. Sylvia Santana, a Detroit Democrat who is Black. “Now you want to change the rules and add rules so that people who look like me get frustrated and decide not to vote.”

GOP senators argued that the state's photo ID law is insufficient due to the 2018 voting changes and noted that ID is required for many activities.

“These bills would help ensure the security and fairness of our elections," said Sen. Ruth Johnson, a Holly Republican. “Requiring voters to verify their identity with ID is the best way to protect the one-person, one-vote standard.”

Trump's allegations have been resoundingly rejected by state officials who certified the results, judges who dismissed multiple lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies, and a coalition of federal and state officials who called the 2020 election the “most secure” in U.S. history.

