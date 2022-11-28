Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Coach Jim Harbaugh allowed McNamara and McCarthy to start a game this season before deciding who would be the first-string quarterback. That did not sit well with the returning starter.

“I would definitely say it’s pretty unusual,” said McNamara, sounding surly, after a win over Colorado State in his last start. “It was kind of a thing that I wasn’t expecting. By the end of camp, I thought I had my best camp and put myself in a good position.”

Earlier this month, McNamara posted a picture of himself in a wheelchair with a brace over a protective wrap on his right leg after being under the care of Los Angeles Rams and Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttrache.

“Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season," McNamara wrote on Instagram. “Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly but thanks to Dr. ElAttrache he was able help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself. What lies ahead is a lot of work and rehab but I will come back better than ever!"

