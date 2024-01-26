Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019
Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan's oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said.

Swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula, prosecutors said. Weeden and co-conspirators dubbed their plan “Operation Kristallnacht,” which means “Night of Broken Glass” and refers to Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis killed Jews and burned their homes, synagogues, schools and places of business.

“This defendant shamelessly desecrated Temple Jacob when he emblazoned swastikas — a symbol of extermination — on their Temple walls,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “Such conduct is unacceptable and criminal under any circumstances but doing so in furtherance of a self-described ‘Operation Kristallnacht’ conspiracy is beyond disgraceful."

A message seeking comment was left with Weeden’s attorney.

Two co-conspirators of Weeden were previously convicted in the case.

The construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.

In Other News
1
Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's NYC home held without bail for...
2
Raheem Morris hired as head coach by Atlanta Falcons, who pass on Bill...
3
Media workers strike to protest layoffs at New York Daily News, Forbes...
4
Levi's to slash its global workforce by up to 15% as part of a 2-year...
5
Alabama prepares to carry out the first US execution by nitrogen gas
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top