Michigan is paying $13M after shooter drill terrified psychiatric hospital for kids

It wasn't true, but the message on Dec. 21, 2022, set off a frenzy.

“Everyone went into, ‘Oh my God. This is the worst day of my life,’ ” Wagner said Tuesday. “People were hiding under their desks. They were barricading the doors, trying to figure out how to protect the children.”

Police apparently didn't know anything about a drill. Dozens of officers responding to 911 calls showed up with body armor and high-powered weapons, anticipating the worst.

Two people who were told to pose as shooters were captured, Wagner said. They were not armed.

“It was horrifying,” she said.

Fifty children at the hospital each will receive roughly $60,000. Among staff, 90 people will receive an average of more than $50,000, depending on their score on a trauma exam, Wagner said. Two dozen others will get smaller amounts.

“The state recognized that this was really a bad decision and harmed a lot of people,” Wagner said of the drill.

Court of Claims Judge James Redford approved the settlement on Oct. 4, records show. More than $3 million will go to attorneys in the case.

In 2023, when a lawsuit was filed, the state Department of Health and Human Services said the hospital was required to conduct a “hazard vulnerability analysis” to identify potential emergencies, including active shooter drills.

Spokesperson Lynn Sutfin also said the department was working with police on improving active intruder training.

She didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday about the settlement.

Wagner said the drill was organized by the Hawthorn Center's safety director, who still works for the state. Hawthorn Center was subsequently closed for reasons unrelated to what happened.

