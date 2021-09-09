Michigan, Detroit seek $204K for fighting election lawsuit

Detroit was represented by lawyers in private practice. They're seeking $182,000. The Michigan attorney general's office is requesting about $22,000.

Parker also ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law, for each of the nine pro-Trump attorneys. Her decision will be sent to the states where the lawyers are licensed for possible disciplinary action there.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Powell, however, has defended the Michigan lawsuit, saying it was justified.