Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

Michigan finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after winning the Big Ten title and losing in a College Football Playoff semifinal for a second straight year.

On Monday, Harbaugh called the school's president to say he's staying to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

The 39-year-old Weiss was a part of the Baltimore Ravens' staff, led by Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, from 2009 to 2020. He also was a graduate assistant for four years at Stanford, working on Jim Harbaugh's staff for two seasons. Weiss, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, graduated from Vanderbilt in 2005.

