Michigan boy who used slingshot to save sister says he 'was just lucky'

"I say, ‘OK, be careful.' ... And then, boom, something happens,” he recalled.

Owen heard a scream while playing video games but figured his sister was just "messing around” with friends. A second scream alarmed him.

“So I looked out the window and saw her being abducted by a person and I’m like freaking out,” Owen said.

That's when he grabbed his slingshot. Police caught the suspect and said he had visible wounds. The teen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and other crimes.

State police 1st Lt. John Grimshaw said Owen's actions were “extraordinary.”

He said the boy saved his sister's life or at least prevented “something seriously bad happening to her.”

Owen said he had to act.

“If I wasn’t out there and I didn’t hear her scream, then she was gone," he said.