Michelle Obama launching podcast based on 'Light We Carry'

Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast" on March 7. It's based on Obama's tour promoting "The Light We Carry," her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.

“Though only a few thousand people were able to attend the events live, these remarkable conversations can now be heard by everyone,” Audible said in a news release. The eight-episode podcast “goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights listeners won’t encounter anywhere else.”