Michael Renzi, former 'Sesame Street' musical director, dies

Even after retirement to Middletown, Rhode Island, he didn't slow down, appearing regularly at Sardella's Restaurant in Newport and at gigs around the state.

Renzi was born in Providence, started piano lessons at age 8, and in the 1960s was a regular on the city's jazz scene. He graduated from the Boston Conservatory of Music in 1973 and from Berklee College of Music the following year before moving to New York City in 1976.

Renzi was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

He earned a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 from the The Society for the Preservation of The Great American Songbook, founded by disc jockey Dick Robinson to preserve American music for future generations.

“He was one of the most respected and gifted musicians of this generation,” Robinson said at the time.

A private funeral and a memorial will be held in the future, according to Memorial Funeral Homes.