Michael Kors toasts New York nightlife in latest collection

TikTok star Addison Rae and “Riverdale" actor Camila Mendes said they both wore black to celebrate the theme of New York nightlife.

The show kicked off with models wearing neutral tones — a camel wool coat, a chocolate cashmere pullover, a white cashmere bodysuit — before switching it up with a silver trench, a fuchsia cashmere sweater scarf and yellow minidress. Models shimmered from their dresses to their shoes. The menswear designs didn’t leave out the flair either with model Alton Mason sporting a shearling scarf reminiscent of a Harry Styles feather boa look.

Celebrities were not only in the audience but on the runway: Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski all walked in the show. Bella Hadid, a familiar face of the brand's recent campaigns, sashayed down the runway in a black stretch cutout gown with sequins.

Since the start of the pandemic, New York City has been on a rollercoaster, with restaurants and nightlife opening and closing, Kors noted. He said many New Yorkers had to choose comfort over self-expression.

“We think about comfort because we are pragmatic, but I think that people sacrificed the joy of expression and the joy of feeling confident,” the designer said. “At a certain point you really lose your identity, so I think this has regenerated and rejuvenated people’s sort of joy in getting dressed.”

“So, it’s really I think an exciting moment to see this sleeping beauty awake,” he added.

