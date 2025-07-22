Micah Parsons set to participate in Cowboys training camp as he seeks contract extension

“Yeah, he will participate,” Schottenheimer said. “Good conversation with Micah. He’s excited to be here, excited to be a good teammate. And, again, it’s awesome to have him here.”

Schottenheimer said Parsons would participate in walkthroughs, situational work and individual periods, leaving some wiggle room for the 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year to potentially sit out of certain full-contact parts of practice.

“There’s contracts, there’s negotiations, and if you lose a lot of sleep worrying about that stuff as a coach, it can be really frustrating. But you don’t. You just coach the guys,” Schottenheimer said.

Parsons has 52 1/2 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 63 games but is coming off his least productive season as a professional, finishing with 12 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games as he missed time because of a high ankle sprain.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Monday he had not held direct talks with Parson's agent, David Mulugheta, but was optimistic the situation would be resolved.

