Miami manager Don Mattingly returns to club

“Getting the positive wasn’t necessarily a shocker because of the way I felt that day," he said. "I’ve been taking my temperature every day for two years and never had a fever. And all of sudden I had a fever and got a little headache, this doesn’t feel good. Honestly, you test, you’re positive and they kick you out the backdoor and you don’t see anybody for 10 days. It’s definitely an experience you don’t want anyone to go through.”

Bench coach James Rowson managed the club during Mattingly’s absence. The Marlins went 4-8, including 1-5 on a recently concluded road trip to Colorado and San Diego, while Mattingly was away.

“Definitely glad I was vaccinated,” Mattingly said. “I know it’s a choice for a lot of people and for different reasons. People have different reasons for not and some are health related. The decision (to vaccinate) is a personal thing.”

Miami began Friday with a 48-67 record, last in the NL East. Mattingly guided the Marlins to the postseason in 2020, ending the club's 17-year playoff drought. He was voted National League Manager of the Year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports