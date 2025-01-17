Miami Dolphins to play in NFL's first game in Spain at home of Real Madrid

"We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” said Tom Garfinkel, the Dolphins' vice chairman, president and CEO.

The date of the game and Miami's opponent will be announced this spring.

The Dolphins and the Chicago Bears hold marketing rights in Spain as part of the league’s Global Markets Program, which allows teams to hold events and sign commercial deals in those locations.

“The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world,” said Brett Gosper, the league's head of Europe and APAC.

Miami missed the playoffs after going 8-9 this season in the AFC East.

The Dolphins are 2-5 in games played outside the United States and have lost their past four international games, mostly recently in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 when they lost 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami has played five times in London and once in Toronto.

The NFL has been aggressively expanding its global footprint in search of new fans and revenue streams. Partnering with one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world is a branding bonanza.

"This partnership with the NFL will bring one of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions to the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium which has welcomed millions of passionate fans from around the globe to enjoy incredible sporting experiences,” said Real Madrid institutional relations director Emilio Butragueño.

As of the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally.

London will stage three games next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium.

Berlin will also host a regular-season game for the first time.

