Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after 3 seasons

“The credit goes to the players, coaches,” Flores said after Sunday’s 33-24 win over New England, one that finished off the Dolphins’ first sweep of the Patriots since 2000. “I am always going to feel like and wish I could have done more. And our guys did work hard, from the players and coaches, obviously our support staff. It’s a special group. I’m happy, I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The next morning, he wasn’t a part of it anymore.

The next Miami coach will be the team’s 11th since its most recent playoff victory on Dec. 30, 2000. Dave Wannstedt was the coach that day; the coaches that have followed, in order, were Jim Bates, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, Adam Gase and Flores.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022,” Ross said.

Caption Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Caption Miami Dolphins NFL football head coach Brian Flores watches practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)