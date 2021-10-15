Miami commissioners vote to end police chief's stormy tenure

“Based on what we have seen here today, it is clear the commissioners have not a valid basis for terminating Chief Acevedo,” he said, adding the reasons stated by the city manager were “pretextual” and the real justification was an eight-page memo in which he accused city commissioners of meddling in the police department and internal investigations.

“If chief Acevedo could say anything that would make any difference, he would. It’s very clear what’s going on,” Byrne said.

Noriega’s attorney, Stephanie Marchman, meanwhile argued the termination of Acevedo was fair. She stated there were several reasons including testimonies that he had lost the trust of his police officers and made remarks the city was run by a “Cuban mafia,” a term former Cuban leader FIdel Castro used to refer to exiles in Miami.

“Any one of those reasons is sufficient to remove him from his position,” she said.

Caption Miami police Chief Art Acevedo and his attorney John R. Byrne, arrive at Miami City Hall for a hearing to determine his job, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Miami. Acevedo was suspended after a tumultuous six-month tenure. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier