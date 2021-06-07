MH17 trial moves to crucial merits phase, examining evidence

“Up until today, no one has come forward and said that they are even partially responsible for what happened," Steenhuis said.

The first discussions of evidence are scheduled for Tuesday.

The four suspects were not in the courtroom near Schiphol Airport and are being tried in their absence. They face life sentences if convicted of murdering the 298 people who died when the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

The international investigation concluded that the plane was destroyed by a Buk missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist rebels. The investigation said that the missile was brought into Ukraine on a mobile launcher from a military base in Russia. Russia has denied any involvement.

The three Russians charged with involvement in the downing are Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Only Pulatov is being represented by defense lawyers, who have told the court he is innocent.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lamented that Russia has been kept away from the probe. “To our regret, Russia isn’t a part of the mechanism for investigating what happened, we have been effectively excluded from this mechanism,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Russia has over the years come up with various theories as to the cause of the crash, generally laying the blame on the Ukrainian side.

Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin has closely followed the trial, and “unlike many others, we don’t ignore alternative information but take it into account.”

Steenhuis warned relatives that the coming days could be tough as he outlines evidence about the deaths of their loved ones.

“Unpleasant findings may be discussed," he said before telling people in the courtroom: "Should this become too much for you, you are at liberty to leave the room at any point in time.”

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed.

