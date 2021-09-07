Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

Mexico is a heavily Roman Catholic country. The church was a powerful institution through colonial times and after Mexico’s independence, but a reform movement in the mid-19th century sharply limited the church’s role in daily life. Anticlerical efforts at times led to bloodshed, especially during the Cristero Rebellion from 1926 to 1929.

The topic still remains controversial in Mexico, however. The divide was on display Tuesday as groups from both sides demonstrated outside the court.

In previous decisions, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of women who had been imprisoned or had their rights violated for abortions. But Rebecca Ramos, director of the nongovernmental reproductive rights group GIRE, said the latest case was the first time the justices debated the fundamental question of whether abortion should be considered a crime or not.

The decision “is a reflection of the historic fight of the feminist movement for legal, safe and free abortion,” GIRE said in a statement. “We hope that in the whole country women and people with the capacity to become pregnant have the conditions and the freedom to decide their reproductive destiny.”

Justice Margarita Ríos Farjat criticized those who she said trample on women's rights under the banner of “pro-life.” She said women are labelled “ignorant” and “bad or egotistical, because good women complete the pregnancy and put the baby up for adoption."

Ramos believes the decision will also lead state legislatures where abortion remains a crime to review their laws before facing legal action.

The decision could potentially open another option for Texas women seeking legal abortions. For years, some women in south Texas have crossed the border to go to Mexican pharmacies to buy misoprostol, a pill that makes up half of the two-drug combination prescribed for medical abortions.

Legal abortions could become accessible now along Mexico's long shared border with Texas.

Justice Luis María Aguilar said, “Today banishes the threat of prison and the stigma that weighs on people who freely decide to end their pregnancy.”