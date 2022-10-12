springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mexico: US plans Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants

Nation & World
By ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry says the Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had no immediate comment and didn’t mention the agreement in a related announcement that it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries.

The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by Mexico — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama’s notorious Darien Gap.

U.S. officials confirmed broad outlines of the plan to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. They emphasized Tuesday that details were still in flux and that nothing was set.

Under the agreement as announced by Mexico and described by U.S. officials while under negotiation, Venezuelans who are chosen would arrive at U.S. airports. The U.S. has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war for stays of up two years and have admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to discuss the matter when asked by reporters Wednesday but said there would be an announcement.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Colleen Long in Washington and Maria Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
2
Concentrating on contact, not power, Guardians an anomaly
3
Lansbury’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ co-star reflects on ‘great artist’
4
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
5
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top