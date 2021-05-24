Mexico to buy Shell share of Texas refinery for $600 million

The Mexican president had complained recently that Deer Park had not yielded any benefits for Mexico since 1993, apparently because most of the profits had been reinvested. But he acknowledged the refinery does process 340,000 barrels of crude per day, much of that Mexican crude.

López Obrador sees the oil industry as key to both the nation's sovereignty and its economic future, and has enacted rules limiting renewable energies like wind and solar power. Critics say it is a nostalgic position that hearkens back to the 1970s, when oil was king in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and makes little sense with the world’s growing shift to renewables.

While $600 million for half a refinery appears to be a good deal for Mexico, it also raises questions about the wisdom of the country's decision to invest $9 billion to build a similar, new facility.

Shell's decision appears to be part of a larger, international strategy to consolidate its oil refineries and transition to renewable energy resources.

The goal is for the refineries to be more integrated with the chemical complexes and produce more biofuels, hydrogen and synthetic fuels.