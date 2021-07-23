Mexico to bury archeological find because of virus costs

Mexico has had to expand its woefully inadequate hospital system and buy vaccines and medicines to deal with the pandemic, which has resulted in 237,626 test-confirmed deaths. Because the country has not wanted to buy large numbers of tests, many people have died without being tested, and the real death toll is believed to be around 360,000.

The tunnel was discovered in an ancient flood-control wall during the construction of a confined-lane bus service line.

Experts speculate the pre-Hispanic symbols may have been placed in the wall because Indigenous laborers were the main work force during its construction.

Carved pre-Hispanic stones were sometimes used in colonial-era churches and houses, in part because the Spanish used rubble from demolished Indigenous structures as building material. But the Aztec stones found in the tunnel appeared to be prominently and intentionally displayed in the structure.