Mexico sets up large tent shelter for hundreds of migrants in border city of Matamoros

The Mexican government says it has set up a large tent shelter for about 600 migrants in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

The Mexican government said Saturday it has set up a large tent shelter for about 600 migrants in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The large tents provide sun and rain shelter for dozens of smaller three- or four-person tents pitched inside.

Mexico's National Immigration Service said that electrical outlets, portable bathrooms and cooking facilities would also be provided at the site, which is close to the Rio Grande, which marks the border.

Upon opening, the shelter had almost 600 occupants, many of whom were seeking appointments through a U.S. phone application to make their case for refuge or asylum.

There were about 120 Venezuelans, 96 Mexicans, 88 Haitians, 66 Nicaraguans, 47 Ecuadorians and 35 Cubans at the camp, among other nationalities.

In Other News
1
A scramble of last-ditch diplomacy aims at finding a peaceful solution...
2
Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting...
3
Thousands more evacuated as Tenerife fire rages on Spain's Canary...
4
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass...
5
Large wildfire ravages forest in northern Greece as 8 villages are...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top