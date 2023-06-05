Mexico president's ruling party rolls to win in country's most populous state

“There is going to be a different governance,” Gómez said late Sunday night before cheering supporters in the state capital of Toluca. The state's first female governor-to-be stressed her commitment to the mothers of missing people and victims of femicide, and called for the public to denounce corruption.

The PRI-led coalition did hold onto the governorship in the sparsely populated northern border state of Coahuila, where with 80% of ballots counted, the PRI coalition candidate Manolo Jiménez led by 35 points over the Morena challenger.

But losing the State of Mexico was a heavy blow to its political fortunes.

The contest was closely watched, too, because of its potential implications for next year’s presidential elections. Even without having selected its nominee yet, Morena is considered the frontrunner in that national election and will be even more so with control of the State of Mexico.

The State of Mexico hugs Mexico City on three sides, encompassing urban sprawl and rural ranches, as well as stunning inequality, violence and corruption. For decades it has been the heart of the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

Political scientist Georgina de la Fuente of the Tecnologico de Monterrey university noted that Sunday's results highlight several things: the PRI has been defeated, though perhaps not as soundly as expected; Morena is not invincible; and parties are going to have to reconfigure their agreements. She added that the smooth elections also confirmed the effectiveness of Mexico's electoral system, whose authorities had come under heavy fire from López Obrador.

The loss of the State of Mexico could spell the end of the PRI's political relevance on a national stage, a stunning reversal for a party that ruled Mexico uninterrupted for seven decades.

Turnout was only about half of eligible voters in the State of Mexico.

“It doesn't seem like the elections have excited” people, said Miguel Agustín López Moreno, a political scientist and social worker in Ecatepec, one of the state's largest municipalities. He was uncertain the situation for residents would change significantly, attributing the party's success in large part to the amount of resources it invested in the state.

Adair Ortiz Herrera, a 21-year-old information systems student from Coyotepec, a rural area in the northern part of the state, said before the results were known Sunday that he was sure “a new direction” was coming. “My vote is to end the current government's hegemony,” he said.

Romero reported from Naucalpan, Mexico. Emilio Lugo in Huehuetoca, Mexico, contributed to this report.

