Mexico president's ruling party forecast to win governorship of country's most populous state

Both candidates claimed victory immediately after polls closed on a largely uneventful day of peaceful voting.

“It is a recurring and very regrettable practice in Mexican elections to win the narrative in the media,” said political scientist Georgina de la Fuente, who noted it would be several more hours before electoral authorities announced their preliminary quick count analysis.

Gómez, a schoolteacher making her second bid for the post, had held a healthy lead in recent polling over del Moral. The former mayor representing the PRI struggled to attract a fed-up electorate bent on change.

Del Moral is not only the PRI’s hope. She leads a bizarre coalition including the conservative National Action Party and leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution that have only in common the desire to deny López Obrador’s party control of Mexico’s largest state electoral prize. She voted Sunday in Cuautitlan Izcalli, a suburb northwest of Mexico City.

Gómez has campaigned largely on the far-reaching support for López Obrador’s popular social programs. She voted early on a warm and sunny Sunday in a school in Texcoco, east of Mexico City.

“We want change, for them to pay attention to us,” said Rufina Pérez, a retiree living in Naucalpan, a suburb west of the capital. “They all made us promises, PRI, PAN already passed and we know how it was,” she said, expressing confidence that it would be different with Morena in charge.

In Tlalnepantla de Baz, where old warehouses and industrial spaces have given way to apartment complexes north of the capital in recent years, Morena signs and flags were visible, as were those of the PAN and del Moral, but not the traditional ones of the PRI.

Benito Elizalde, who had retired from patching tires, had always voted for PRI, but this year said he supported Morena because it gave seniors a better pension.

His daughter, 35-year-old Claudia Elizalde, complained that parties had focused on offering more to retirees, like her father, rather than improving security or health.

Socorro Hernández was more focused on what the state election could mean on the national political stage. The retiree from Naucalpan said it was “very important” that she voted Sunday to show disagreement with López Obrador's party.

In Huehuetoca, also north of Mexico City, Alejandra Santillan Torres, a 29-year-old homemaker, said “the elections are important so that they take into account the workers.”

She said she voted for the governing PRI, as she has in the past, because she felt they were doing well.

On Friday, the president said he hoped for a calm vote and was “very, very optimistic.” His party is also viewed as the favorite in next year’s presidential election. Even though it has not yet selected its candidate, it has a couple of strong possibilities and the opposition is generally considered to be in disarray.

Voters in the sparsely populated northern border state of Coahuila, where the PRI remains competitive, will also select a new governor Sunday. But even if the PRI holds on there, the loss of the State of Mexico could spell the end of its political relevance on a national stage, a stunning reversal for a party that ruled Mexico uninterrupted for seven decades.

Morena's national President Mario Delgado complained early Sunday that there was an operation of “persecution, harassment and intimidation” against the party's supporters in Coahuila. The state government responded in a statement that it was only carrying out normal security operations.

AP writers María Verza in Mexico City and Emilio Lugo in Huehuetoca, Mexico, contributed to this report.

