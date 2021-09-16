Mexico highlights Cuban leader's visit on Independence Day

López Obrador said “It looks bad that the U.S. government is using the blockade to prevent the wellbeing of the Cuban people, with the goal of obliging people through necessity to confront their own government.”

“If this perverse strategy is successful,” López Obrador said, “it would become a pyrrhic victory, vile and perverse.”

Mexico is set to host a summit of leaders Friday of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, known by its initials in Spanish as CELAC. Some analysts say Mexico may seek to use the opportunity to weaken or leave the Organization of American States, or OAS.

Mexican officials have criticized the OAS as too U.S.-oriented and too interventionist, and have said a new body is needed to represent the region's countries. Cuba is part of the CELAC, but does not belong to the OAS.

After essentially agreeing with the United States to help prevent migrants from reaching the U.S. border, and receive those sent back, López Obrador needs some way to signal that Mexico has not abandoned its traditionally independent foreign policy.

Mexico has already sent shipments of aid to Cuba.

Former Mexican President Felipe Calderón wrote in his Twitter account that “it is unacceptable to give such a prominent place at the country's bicentennial independence celebration to a dictator who has imprisoned dozens of Cubans.”

2021 marks 200 years since Mexico's formal 1821 declaration of independence from Spain.

