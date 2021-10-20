Mexico: drug cartels recruiting youths through video games

The first boy was contacted by the suspected recruiter in August, and later he told two of his friends, who also accepted the offer. In a message to the boys, the recruiter said they would like the job, “given that you like guns and you will make a lot of money.”

A woman, who was detained, bought them tickets to the northern city of Monterrey under false names.

Mejia did not name the cartel involved, but said a similar case occurred in September with an attempt at online recruitment by the Cartel del Noreste, a remnant of the old Zetas cartel.

The recruiters apparently have enough technological sophistication to get around security algorithms on popular consoles.