Mexico considers World Baseball Classic a win despite loss

That stood until the seventh when Masataka Yoshida pulled a JoJo Romero changeup just inside the right-field foul pole for a tying, three-run drive.

Arozarena had entertained during batting practice, fielding in left while wearing a sombrero and cowboy boots. The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder signed autographs for fans behind the left-field wall during a pitching change.

He sparked an eighth-inning rally with a leadoff double against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the two-time Pacific League MVP who had followed Sasaki and thrown three hitless innings.

Alex Verdugo's RBI double and Isaac Paredes' run-scoring single built a 5-3 lead, but Hotaka Yamakawa hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth and two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Mexico had been knocked out in the second round of the 2006 and 2009 WBCs, then failed to advance past the first round in 2013 and 2017. The team hopes its showing this year sparks a great advance.

“In the U.S., I hope that baseball grows, but it’s not going to grow that much,” Gil said. “We won’t see an extreme change. In Japan, the same, baseball is No. 1. In Mexico, there will be a radical, extreme change. I don’t know whether tomorrow, in one week, in one month, or in one year, but baseball will start growing. It will be the most important game again.”

Arozarena hit .450 with six doubles, one home run and nine RBIs, another big performance in a big event after he hit 10 home runs with 13 RBIs for Tampa Bay in the 2020 postseason.

Now 28, he left Cuba for Mexico after the 2015 season, played briefly for Toros de Tijuana and signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was traded to the Rays after the 2019 season and became a Mexican citizen last year.

“His personality, he’s infectious and he’s great for the game,” Gil said. “He’s a great character. I think everybody would agree that he is awesome for baseball. He’s awesome for Cuba. He’s awesome for Mexico. He’s awesome for wherever baseball’s played. Wherever this series was watched, he was awesome for that place. Wherever the game -- you know, it doesn’t matter. Korea could have been watching these games and he’s a very popular player everywhere around the world.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP