Mexico City legislature may ban bullfighting

The bullfighting associations claim the real number is ten times that amount.

Evangelina Estudillo is one of them. She has worked as street vendor outside the area for 20 years, and the income helped her raise nine children. The prospect of a ban makes her uneasy.

“The president would have to do something,” Estudillo said. “Look how many families rely on this.”

Since 2013, four states in Mexico have already banned bull fights, and polls indicate substantial support for a ban. A ban in Mexico City — currently the largest venue for the events — would be an international setback for bullfighting.

“I respect those who are against it, but I don't agree, said Paco Dominguez, who sells bullfighting merchandise and posters. ”I see it as an art, a part of culture, and I make a living off of it."