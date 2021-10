Mexico and US working to build new security framework

Immigration is expected to be a key topic of the dialogue. López Obrador has been saying for months that Mexico cannot continue to simply detain migrants and try to contain them in the southern part of the country, far from the U.S. border.

He has asked the U.S. government to invest in two of his signature social programs to relieve some of the economic pressure people feel to migrate. The Biden administration needs Mexico’s continued cooperation to manage the flow of migrants to the U.S. border.

The U.S. also must find a way to re-instate the controversial Trump-era policy that made asylum seekers wait out their cases in Mexico. Under the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols, tens of thousands of asylum seekers waited in dangerous Mexican border cities for their cases to advance. Biden had made cancelling the policy one of his first orders of business upon taking office, but the Supreme Court ordered that it be implemented again.

Mexico has also been pressing for the U.S. government to do more to stop illegal guns from pouring in from the U.S. The guns fuel Mexico’s organized crime violence, creating a public safety issue that López Obrador’s government has been unable to adequately address.

Both sides are also expected to discuss the role of U.S. agents in Mexico and intelligence sharing. The governments insist that their security agencies work closely on a daily basis. But following the United States’ arrest of former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos, then his release after Mexico’s loud protests, tensions have remained.

Cienfuegos was arrested after he was secretly indicted by a federal grand jury in New York in 2019. He was accused of conspiring with the H-2 cartel to smuggle thousands of kilos of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana while he was defense secretary from 2012 to 2018.

With Cienfuegos back, Mexico said it would perform its own investigation, but it was quickly closed. López Obrador attacked U.S. prosecutors’ case against the general and accused the Drug Enforcement Administration of fabricating the case.

Mexico restricted U.S. agents working in the country and lifted their diplomatic immunity.

Caption Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, speaks during a working breakfast with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a working breakfast with Mexican President AndrÈs Manuel LÛpez Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Seated alongside Blinken are Attorney General Merrick Garland, from left, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky