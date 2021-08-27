Mexican president stopped by protest, misses news conference

“This is what (Nelson) Mandela did, this is what (Martin) Luther King did, this is what (Mahatma) Gandhi did, non-violence,” López Obrador said.

But the brief holding of the president was also an instance of how some of his own policies have backfired on him.

López Obrador has been kinder to radical teachers than any of his predecessors, endorsing their demands for less-stringent teacher evaluations and better conditions. Past administrations had cracked down on the radical teachers' union known as the CNTE, which has been known for blockading roads, railways and entire cities.

By Friday, even López Obrador admitted that the union leadership in some states had gone bad.

“In Chiapas state, and also in Michoacan, the leaderships have become special interests,” he said. “I cannot surrender to any special interest group.”

López Obrador has also refused to use the presidential jet, preferring to travel with a small unarmed security detail and using commercial flights and ground transport wherever he can.

His instructions to police, soldiers and the National Guard to avoid confrontations whenever possible has also given freer reign to drug cartels, vigilantes and other groups in some areas.

It was one of the few times that López Obrador has been absent from the unprecedented daily morning news conferences he has held almost every weekday since he took office Dec. 1, 2018.

When the president caught COVID-19 in late January, he handed over the news conferences to then-Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero for a couple of weeks before returning.