BreakingNews
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the city of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the city of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico.

López Obrador said the promise came in a phone call he had Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk.

López Obrador had previously ruled out the northern state of Nuevo Leon as a site for the plant because the region has suffered severe water shortages.

But he said Musk’s company had offered “a series of commitments to address the problem.”

In Other News
1
Wall Street drifts lower on the last day of a tough month
2
Germany threatens to hold up EU's combustion-engine car ban
3
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
4
Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'
5
Snowstorms flank US, with Northeast, California digging out
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top