Mexican navy training vessel hits New York's Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican navy ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday during a promotional tour in New York City, the top of its mast brushing the iconic span as it sailed through the East River.
The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtemoc, an academy training vessel, was damaged in an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.
It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, which were providing assistance.
“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it said in Spanish.
In Other News
1
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele scores in Game 6 at Dallas after...
2
Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead, including 18 in Kentucky
3
Scottie Scheffler storms into a 3-shot lead in the PGA Championship...
4
Austria's JJ wins Eurovision Song Contest with pop-opera song 'Wasted...
5
Hundreds of Rwandans who fled to Congo after the 1994 genocide return...