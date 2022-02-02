Mexican journalist escapes attack in Cancun

When the 47-year-old Cordero García’s attacker tried to fix his gun, the bullet fell out, allowing the journalist to knock him off the bicycle he was riding. Neighbors came to Cordero García’s aid, wrestled away his gun and held him until the National Guard arrived to arrest him.

Cordero García said that he had been receiving threats by phone and message since last month. He noticed strangers passing his house in a grey vehicle and on motorcycles. So 10 days before the attack, he enrolled in the federal program to protect journalists known as the “mechanism” and was given a panic button in case of emergency.