Mexican families get quick reunions with migrant relatives

It was the 10th edition of the “Hugs, not walls” event, which was organized by humanitarian groups near the Casa de Adobe Museum in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, which sprawls across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Unlike at earlier reunions, a strong guard of U.S. officers was present at the event, which came just days before Washington will lift Title 42 asylum rules imposed for the pandemic that allowed the U.S. to expel more than 2.8 million migrants since March 2020.

The end to the provision Thursday is expected to encourage a surge of migrants toward the border, and U.S. authorities have beefed up security, including stringing barbed wire fencing. The government has said 1,500 troops will be sent to El Paso, in addition to 2,500 National Guardsmen already at the border.

“We have never had a border as militarized as today,” said Fernando García, head of the Network in Defense of the Rights of Migrants.

“There is a war against migrants, refugees, against us border crossers,” he added.

