Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27

Figueroa was survived by his mother, and his wife, singer and actress Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not immediately announced.

Joan Sebastian, one of Mexico’s great ballad singers, died in 2015 at age 64.

He was best known for sentimental love songs like “Tatuajes” and “Secreto de Amor,” sometimes set to simple guitar arrangements and sometimes sung on horseback.

Born Jose Manuel Figueroa, Sebastian had eight children with five women.