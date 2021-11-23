Mexican army draws criticism for taking political position

The conservative opposition National Action Party said in a statement that “this political content is not appropriate from a military man, and clearly violates” a clause in the Constitution that prohibits political activity by the armed forces.

José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, wrote in his Twitter account that Cresencio Sandoval “publicly backed and identified himself” with López Obrador and “his political project."

“When military officers get involved in politics, democracy is in danger,” Vivanco wrote.

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After decades of military revolts and rule by former generals, military officers stopped running for the presidency in the 1940s.

In exchange, civilian governments long shielded the army from outside scrutiny or oversight.

But López Obrador has dramatically expanded the army’s role in everything from law enforcement to building and operating airports and rail projects.