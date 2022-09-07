Mets place Scherzer on 15-day IL with left oblique injury

Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 20 starts this season for New York. He described feeling fatigued in his left side near the end of his start against Washington, when he allowed one run in five innings before exiting. The three-time Cy Young winner said he has “no regrets” about staying in to pitch.

Scherzer described his symptoms as a general feeling of achiness rather than one specific spot that hurts, which is what he experienced in the oblique earlier in the year.

Showalter said test results showed “pretty good news, all things considered,” because they indicated the issue is relatively minor.

“I think the idea is to get it resolved so that he can finish the season strong and be ready for whatever the season holds for us,” Showalter said.

New York recalled left-handed reliever Alex Claudio from Triple-A Syracuse to take Scherzer's roster spot. The team also recalled right-handed reliever Yoan López to serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader.

To make room for López, the Mets designated right-handed reliever Adonis Medina for assignment.

