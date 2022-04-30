Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

There hasn't been a no-hitter thrown in the majors this season.

Megill was the fourth pitcher to be pulled after throwing at least five no-hit innings this year. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was taken out after seven perfect innings, San Diego's Sean Manaea left after seven no-hit innings and Padres teammate Yu Darvish came out after six no-hit innings.

In addition, six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to carry a no-hitter into the 10th inning of a scoreless game against the Boston Red Sox last Saturday. The Red Sox broke up the no-hitter and scored twice in the top of the 10th but the Rays came back to win 3-2.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

