Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever's pitch

Showalter was suspended for one game and fined. López also was fined an undisclosed amount by the commissioner's office “for intentionally throwing pitches” at Schwarber in the ninth inning of New York's 10-6 win Sunday night.

Mets star Francisco Lindor had been hit in the thigh by a 93 mph pitch from Phillies reliever Cristopher Sánchez in the eighth. The next inning, an inside pitch from López to Schwarber prompted umpires to warn both teams.

Schwarber eventually grounded out. López then plunked Alec Bohm with a 1-2 changeup, but was not ejected.

López also wound up at the center of a dustup during his Mets debut last week in St. Louis when he threw high and tight to Cardinals star Nolan Arenado after New York infielder J.D. Davis was drilled by a pitch in the ankle.

The benches and bullpens cleared for a rough skirmish on the field, but López was merely fined that time “for contributing to the incitement of the incident.” Arenado was handed a two-game suspension and fined, and Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera was given a one-game suspension and fined for their actions in the scuffle.

Mets batters have been hit by pitches a major league-leading 20 times this season, drawing the ire of Showalter and several players.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) stands on the mound after relieving relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) stands on the mound after relieving relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, listens as manager Buck Showalter (11) talks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter stands on the steps of the dugout after the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. The Mets won 7-3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter stands on the steps of the dugout after the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. The Mets won 7-3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) talks with home plate umpire Ryan Wills during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 3-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) talks with home plate umpire Ryan Wills during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 3-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets relief pitcher Yoan Lopez (44) reacts after hitting Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption New York Mets relief pitcher Yoan Lopez (44) reacts after hitting Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh