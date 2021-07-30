Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect

The 29-year-old Williams is eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent following the 2022 season.

The Mets also received cash as part of the deal.

New York began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, and third-place Atlanta was four back. Both those teams also made moves before Friday's trade deadline in an effort to upgrade and chase down the Mets.

The 19-year-old Armstrong, a first-round draft pick out of high school last year, is sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is considered an elite defender in center field.

The move was one of several by the Cubs in the days leading up to the deadline. Chicago also traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo and closer Craig Kimbrel.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz) Credit: Joe Puetz Credit: Joe Puetz