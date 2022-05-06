Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

It looked like Nola was going to earn his second victory when the Mets came to bat in the ninth having scored just one run on three hits.

Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in seven chances. Adonis Medina (1-0) allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Philadelphia jumped on Taijuan Walker for four runs in the first inning.

Harper had an RBI double, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura added RBI singles and Castellanos had a run-scoring groundout. The Phillies were helped by a costly error by shortstop Lindor on Alec Bohm’s grounder early in the inning.

Philadelphia went in front 7-0 in the fourth on back-to-back homers by Harper and Castellanos.

Walker, making just his third start due to a stint on the injured list with a shoulder injury, lasted just four innings and surrendered six earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks. All three of his outings have been against Philadelphia.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Castellanos left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit by an 86-mph changeup from Medina. Castellanos has a right wrist contusion. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day, the Phillies said.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61) is scheduled to face Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) in the second game of the four-game set on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Jeurys Familia pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Jeurys Familia pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets players and fans reacts after a run-scoring double by Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets players and fans reacts after a run-scoring double by Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after the Mets won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after the Mets won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura at second on a double play hit into by Odubel Herrera during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Herrera was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura at second on a double play hit into by Odubel Herrera during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Herrera was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches after hitting a home run against New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches after hitting a home run against New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets' Starling Marte hits a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets' Starling Marte hits a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets' Taijuan Walker pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets' Taijuan Walker pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso slides into third base to advance on a fly out by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso slides into third base to advance on a fly out by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo walks to the clubhouse after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo walks to the clubhouse after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum