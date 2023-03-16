Mets' Díaz expected to miss season with torn patellar tendon

“He’s a resilient human being,” Eppler said. “That’s why he the closer he is. The dude doesn’t get rattled.”

The Mets signed Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a closer — after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury suffered during the tournament.

Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting.

The Mets do have some relievers on their roster with closer experience as they attempt to replace Díaz.

David Robertson has 157 career saves, including 20 last season when he pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Ottavino has 33 career saves. Brooks Raley had six saves for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Eppler didn't have details on exactly what caused the injury during the WBC postgame celebration but said torn patellar tendons happen more often in other sports.

“It's an injury that's actually really common in the NBA and NFL,” Eppler said. “When you get excessive load put on your knee, it can happen.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports