Mets' deGrom sim game delayed amid mild shoulder soreness

New York said deGrom's soreness was mild and the right-hander's live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.