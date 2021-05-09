Mets' deGrom exits early in return from right lat issue

DeGrom was pitching for the first time since skipping a start due to discomfort in his right lat. New York said Sunday's early departure was for precautionary reasons.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 68 pitches over five innings against Arizona, allowing one run, but he called for trainer Brian Chicklo when he felt tightness trying to get loose prior to the sixth. He left with Chicklo and went straight to the clubhouse.