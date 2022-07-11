Mets' Alonso to try for 3rd straight Home Run Derby title

The New York first baseman was announced Monday as the first of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

He hit 74 total home runs in last year's derby at Denver's Coors Field and beat Baltimore's Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.