Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and hadn't been announced. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years.

The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee. The switch-hitter has been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base the past four seasons, except for a slump during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.