Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning rally

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.

The Mets' comeback victory in the decisive Game 3 gave them their first playoff series win since claiming the NL pennant in 2015. They advance to a Division Series beginning Saturday at rival Philadelphia against the NL East champion Phillies.