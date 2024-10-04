Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning rally

Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 to win their NL Wild Card Series

By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
1 minute ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.

The Mets' comeback victory in the decisive Game 3 gave them their first playoff series win since claiming the NL pennant in 2015. They advance to a Division Series beginning Saturday at rival Philadelphia against the NL East champion Phillies.

New York went 6-7 against the Phillies during the regular season and finished six games behind them in the NL East standings.

The Brewers, making their sixth playoff appearance in the last seven years, still haven't won a postseason series since reaching Game 7 of the NL Championship Series in 2018.

This series loss will be particularly painful.

