Mets ace deGrom to make at least 1 more rehab start

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, threw 60 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Thursday at the team’s complex in Florida.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said deGrom felt good Friday and his next step will be a throwing session Sunday as part of a work day at Citi Field in New York. After that, if all goes well, he'll pitch for a minor league affiliate a few days later and then get slotted into the big league rotation.