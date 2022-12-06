Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system

Among its 32 recommendations, the board said Meta “should prioritize expression that is important for human rights, including expression which is of special public importance."

Users who are “likely to produce this kind of expression" should be given higher priority than others who are on the cross-check list because they are business partners, the report said.

“If users included due to their commercial importance frequently post violating content, they should no longer benefit from special protection," the board said.

Addressing other flaws, the board also urged Meta to remove or hide content while it's being reviewed and said the company should “radically increase transparency around cross-check and how it operates," such as outlining “clear, public criteria" on who gets to be on the list.

Nick Clegg, Meta's global vice president for public affairs, tweeted that the company requested the review “so that we can continue our work to improve the program."

To fully address the board's recommendations, “we’ve agreed to respond within 90 days," he added.

The board upheld Facebook's decision to ban Trump last year out of concern he incited violence leading to the riot on the U.S. Capitol. But it said the company failed to mention the cross-check system in its request for a ruling.