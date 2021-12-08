Met Opera to present Blanchard's 'Champion' in April 2023

“Champion” premiered at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis on June 15, 2013. Blanchard and librettist Michael Cristofer intend to make revisions for the Met performances, which will be in a revamped version of the original James Robinson production.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, emphasizing 21st century music in his repertoire, will conduct a cast starring bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as the young Griffith, bass-baritone Eric Owens as the retired boxer and soprano Latonia Moore as the boxer's mother. The mother's role is being revised after being sung by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves during the original run.